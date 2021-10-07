How AI Can Predict Website Outages Before They Happen

Facebook’s recent outage highlights the need for intelligent IT solutions that reduce downtime and prevent incidents before they happen, according to JSE-listed telecommunications and information technology Altron.

“By incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), IT operations can observe, act and learn without human intervention – thus mitigating the risk of downtime,” the company says in a statement.

On Monday, 4 October 2021, Facebook experienced one of the worst outages in its history, leaving users around the world unable to access its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, for several hours, apparently as a result of a faulty network configuration change.

The outage could have cost Facebook as much as $100-million, according to one estimate, based on the company’s second-quarter earnings.

“Businesses experience failures all the time, but these incidents are avoidable and easily isolated with the correct solutions in place. By investing in AI-enabled solutions with effective monitoring toolsets, businesses can avoid the damage incurred when critical infrastructure goes down and systems are not available,” said Stephen Bottger, Executive for DevOps Professional Services at Altron Systems Integration.

Altron believes that reduced IT budgets put pressure on CIOs and IT executives. With process automation and effective monitoring, resource time is reduced. This allows IT professionals to focus on critical areas, improving efficiencies, and increasing speed and agility.

An example of such a solution is Altron’s Digital Operations Centre, which predicts what might go wrong and solves it before it happens. The Digital Operations Centre brings together experts in AI, RPA, IT operations, and service management to focus on proactive prevention actions and predictive processes.

This reduces unplanned downtime and ensures high availability to ensure revenue and brand loyalty are protected.

“Businesses can save time and money by moving from reactive response to pre-emptive action. Our solution enables predictive remediation and self-healing. Over time, we expect more and more companies to include this type of technology,” said Bottger.

Edited by Luis Monzon

