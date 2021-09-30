UKheshe Partners Chipper Uniting 2 of the Most Valuable FinTechs in Africa

Ukheshe Technologies, a leading fintech enablement partner, has announced a new partnership with Chipper, one of Africa’s most valuable startups and the purveyor of the Chipper Cash app, to enhance and accelerate the rollout of Chipper’s digital payment offerings.

Chipper’s new planned offerings through Ukheshe include free and unlimited P2P payments across South Africa, value-added services such as airtime and data and the ability to legally buy, sell or transfer cryptocurrency.

The three-year-old startup, Chipper is one the biggest and fastest-growing payment apps on the continent offering instant no-fee local and cross-border money transfers, discounted airtime purchases and zero charges on bill payments.

With over 4-million users serving eight countries in Africa and the UK, Chipper says its mission is to unlock global opportunities and bring Africa together, one transaction at a time.

Clayton Hayward, CEO of Ukheshe, says that collaborating with Chipper is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of new solutions that are driving growth in the payments industry in Africa.

“Ukheshe’s Eclipse API provides access to payment technology, products and services – all from one convenient platform. The rapid shift towards innovative digital-first solutions is undeniable and we are thrilled to partner with Chipper, a company that shares our vision and enthusiasm for credible, seamless payment solutions that drive the payments revolution in Africa,” he says.

Hayward says that the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have further highlighted the need for credible, scalable pan-African fintech solutions. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 57% of Africans do not have access to basic banking, while in Sub-Saharan Africa only 37% of women and 48% of men have a bank account.

“The relationship between Ukheshe and Chipper aims to spearhead digital-first fintech solutions made in Africa to broaden access and financial inclusion for those who need it most. Our digital payment solution supports wallet functionality and will offer much-needed simplified payment solutions that allow users to send and receive cross-border payments safely, quickly, and efficiently,” Hayward concludes.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter