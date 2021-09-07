Toyota to Invest $13.6-Billion in Massive Push into Carbon-Neutrality

Toyota has announced that it will invest $13.6-billion into developing batteries for electric and hybrid cars in a huge push by the world’s largest auto-manufacturer to make its production carbon-neutral.

During a presentation, the Japanese motor titan announced its plans to spend 1.5-trillion yen into the development and supply of batteries of electric vehicles, and that it aims to cut battery costs by half per car by 2030, reports Media24.

In June, Toyota made its intentions clear to transform its production into complete carbon-neutrality by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050. The 2050 date was originally set by Suga Yoshihide, the Prime Minister of Japan, as a blanket deadline for the island nation and third largest world economy to become carbon neutral.

Toyota already has a few methods to achieve this goal. One of which includes the introduction of new technologies for painting vehicles – one of the most energy-consuming processes in the production of automobiles – such as the replacing of paint with an adhesive film.

The company, which pioneered hybrid-gasoline electric vehicles with the popular Prius, is also focusing on improving the power consumption of its cars, with CTO Maeda Masahiko saying “…for the vehicle, we aim to improve power consumption, which is an indicator of the amount of electricity used per kilometre, by 30%, starting with the Toyota bZ4X.”

The bZ4X is an upcoming compact SUV model.

Japan has struggled to cut its carbon emissions since the shutting down of its nuclear reactors after the 2011 meltdown and subsequent ecological and social disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

