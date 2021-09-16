TECNO Spark 7 Series South African Launch Date Revealed

TECNO Mobile’s Spark 7 series of smartphones is set to officially launch in South Africa on 16 September 2021, a statement from the company reads.

After the September launch, TECNO says the Spark 7 series will be available for purchase from October 2021.

“We aim to provide the best contemporary technology in artistic designs and elegant taste. The TECNO Spark 7 series reflects our promise to millennials, Gen-Zers, by offering advanced technology at affordable prices,” says TECNO Mobile GM, Stephen Ha.

Specifications and Features

The series’ flagship device, the Spark 7 Pro, boasts a dynamic 48MP Clear Triple Camera and a new Helio G80 chipset. The device is also capable of delivering a better cinematic experience through a bigger 6.6-inch edge-to-edge display, complete with Super Night Mode.

TECNO, who is marketing the series 7 devices to young people says that millennials and Gen Zers are constantly on the move, and their smartphones need to keep up.

These tech-savvy digital natives require high-performance smartphones which is why the Spark 7 comes equipped with a G80 chip, capable of producing a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of power, the TECNO Spark 7 Pro has a 5000mAh battery which is able to retain phone power for 14 days without recharging.

Price Point

The devices in the Spark 7 series retail at just between R1999 ($138,02) and R3499 ($241,59).

TECNO Launches Spark 7 Competition

With the launch of the Spark 7 series in SA, the TECNO team is running a competition in which South Africans can win one of five smartphones from the series.

The competition seeks to harness the users’ creative spirit and takes the form of a challenge in which participants are asked to recreate the outline or shape of the word and number in ‘Spark 7’.

Any objects found at home (or work) can be used to spell out the word and number. Once their artwork is completed, participants need to take a photo of their creation, share it on their Facebook pages, tag @TECNOMobileSouthAfrica, and include the hashtags #AllYouNeedIsSPARK and #TECNOMobileZA in their posts.

Entrants are also required to follow the TECNO Mobile Facebook page and can enter as many times as they like.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter