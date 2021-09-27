Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks – Possible Design + New Features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone is currently expected to launch early next year, and according to the recent leaks of device renders from Digit, the S22 Ultra could possibly include an S Pen slot and a design similar to the Note 20.

Digit had apparently partnered with known tech leaker OnLeaks to bring the first few looks of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to be the tech giant’s flagship smartphone heading into 2022, and if the leaked renders of the device hold true, it will launch with a curved design similar to the Galaxy Note 20.

Digit also reports that the S22 Ultra may feature a p-shaped, quad-camera system and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

The Galaxy S21 series of smartphones was the first to receive support for the S Pen outside of the Galaxy Note series of devices. The renders of the S22 Ultra are the first time S Pen support has been included on the next generation phones in the S-series.

Here are some of the mockup renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that shows off the new device:

As you can see in the renders, the S22 Ultra could have flat edges on the top and bottom, along with a slot to house the S Pen.

According to the report, the dimensions providing by the leaker suggest that the S22 Ultra will measure roughly 163.2mm X 77.9mmm X 8.9mm. The device has a thickness of 10.5mm if the camera bump is also included.

The new P-shaped camera module will be part of an expected new showcase of Samsung’s significant improvements in camera performance with a quad-camera setup and an array of sensors to back the setup.

It is important to note that the leaks could represent a device early in the concept stage and that the final product could be vastly different. In any case, we probably won’t hear any new details about the Galaxy S22 Ultra until the end of the year, nearing launch.

