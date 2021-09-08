MTN Ghana Appoints New Chief Sales & Distribution Officer

MTN Ghana has announced the appointment of Shaibu Haruna as its new Chief Sales and Distribution Officer. Amongst other responsibilities, Haruna will now be providing strategic direction for sales strategy, operating model, channels distribution, as well as digital sales infrastructure for the company’s Ghanaian branch.

According to Business Ghana, Haruna is a results-oriented executive with a proven track record through his over two decades in multinational businesses across Africa and the Middle East.

“I am excited to welcome Shaibu back to the Y’ello family and I am confident his expertise gained over the years will further enhance the MTN brand as we work towards building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa,” comments Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of MTN Ghana on the appointment of Shaibu Haruna.

He has, in the past, successfully executed channel/business turnaround strategies in the telecoms, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobile and financial services industries across diverse markets. Haruna has also served on the boards of a number of businesses in e-commerce, education, agribusiness and hospitality throughout his professional life.

Haruna began his career in sales at Unilever as Acting Sales Executive and later joined Ghana Breweries Limited as Regional Account Manager. In 2005, Haruna joined Toyota Ghana as Deputy Head of Sales and successfully led a strategy to grow consumer and SME sales, which led to a number of partnerships formed between Toyota and several financial institutions.

In 2006, Haruna joined Big Yellow as Senior Manager for Sales, only to be promoted to General Manager in 2008. He then left Africa to try his hand with Etihad Etisalat Mobily in Saudi Arabia as Executive General Manager in November 2015.

In April 2017, Haruna left Etisalat to join MTN Ghana’s largest distributor, Izone, as its CEO, where he delivered a successful turnaround from a period of flat growth to double-digit growth.

Haruna is a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management of the United Kingdom and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, UK.

