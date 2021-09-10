Facebook Unveils its New Ray-Ban “Smart Glasses”

Social network monolith Facebook has unveiled its first next-generation Smart Glasses through a collaboration with eye-wear company Ray-Ban.

The new devices are called Ray-Ban Stories, and, as a joint statement from Facebook and Ray-Ban says, the glasses bring “forward a new way to seamlessly capture, share and listen through your most authentic moments.”

The announcement was made yesterday by Mark Zuckerberg and Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer for EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent company, in a virtual presentation detailing the partnership and the device’s capabilities.

Specifications

According to Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, the companies were able to engineer smart technology to support all-day wear, including an optimized Snapdragon processor, without compromising style, comfort, and aesthetic, but most of all the weight, with just 5gr more than a standard pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer.

Ray-Ban Stories include a dual integrated 5MP camera to capture photos and videos; discreet open-ear speakers to listen to, and a three-microphone audio array to deliver rich voice and sound transmission for calls and videos.

Price Point and Style Options

Users can also find Ray-Ban Stories in a variety of other iconic styles such as the retro Round and the super iconic Meteor. Starting at $299 users choose various lenses, including sun, prescription, polarized, gradient, Transitions and clear.

Social Media Integration

In addition to an iconic Ray-ban design built with innovative technology, Ray-Ban Stories launches in conjunction with a companion app, Facebook View (iOS and Android), creating an easy way to import, edit, and share content captured on the smart glasses with the ability to upload on any social app stored on your phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

“We are incredibly proud to bring Ray-Ban Stories to life with our partners at Facebook,” said Basilico.

“This is a milestone product that proves consumers don’t have to choose between technology and fashion – they can live in the moment and stay connected while wearing their favourite style of Ray-Ban’s. Our unique approach, combining decades of superior craftsmanship, a dedicated spirit of innovation and a commitment to delivering only cutting edge technology has resulted in a wearable that people will truly love wearing.”

“Ray-Ban Stories is designed to help people live in the moment and stay connected to the people they are with and the people they wish they were with. EssilorLuxottica has been nothing short of stellar in this partnership and through their commitment to excellence we were able to deliver on both style and substance in a way that will redefine the expectations of smart glasses,” said Andrew Bosworth, VP Facebook Reality Labs.

“We’re introducing an entirely new way for people to stay connected to the world around them and truly be present in life’s most important moments, and to look good while doing it.”

Availability

Ray-Ban Stories is available at Ray-Ban stores and Ray-Ban.com beginning on 9 September 2021 in the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

On Monday, September 13th it will be available at select Luxottica retail banners including SunglassHut, LensCrafters, OPSM, David Clulow and Salmoiraghi & Viganò and soon after available also at selected wholesale clients.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter