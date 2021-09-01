CaseWare Africa: Transforming the Way Auditing & Accounting Professionals Work

CaseWare Africa – a division of Adapt IT – is the African reseller for CaseWare International – the global leader in auditing and financial reporting software deployed in over 170 countries worldwide.

CaseWare Africa – a company with a three-decade history – powers over 20,000 users across Africa and has a customer base that includes audit and accounting firms, blue-chip enterprise organisations, government entities, and municipalities.

CaseWare Africa is the undisputed leader when it comes to compliance. Our leading content providers ensure you are always compliant with the latest disclosures on ISAs, IFRS for SME’s, IFRS and IPSAS.

We deliver on our compliance promise – this is our value proposition to customers. Our world-class products are designed to ensure quality results, increased effectiveness, and improved profitability.

CaseWare’s team consists of approximately 200 highly qualified and skilled personnel augmented by state-of-the-art infrastructure, which translates into the supply of quality products and services, plus innovative solutions for a diverse range of requirements to clients around the globe.

We deliver comprehensive solutions aimed at the following sectors:

Financial Reporting

Assurance

Tax

Secretarial

Our products drive success and consist of software – implementation and training – using proven; best practice methodologies focused on providing an optimal return on investment.

We work closely with local partners in Nigeria, Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Zambia, and other local distributors who place client success front and centre of their business operations.

