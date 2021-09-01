Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 Now Available in South Africa

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has officially launched two new smartphones today in South Africa – the Huawei Nova 8 and the Nova Y60. The devices are being marketed to, as the company puts it, “Gen-Zers.”

Huawei Nova 8

In terms of battery, the Huawei Nova 8 comes with 66W Huawei SuperCharge support, which ensures users won’t have to charge the device too frequently.

“Your phone can also be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes, so even if you had forgotten to charge it earlier, you can still charge up while you’re busy getting ready to meet up with the gang,” Huawei writes in a statement about the launch of the devices.

The Nova 8 is fitted with a 64MP high-resolution rear camera that lets users take “vividly sharp” photos. When taking photos at night, the Nova 8’s Super Night Mode makes sure that users can still capture significantly more detail. The Main Camera and Ultra-Wide Angle Camera on the back of the Huawei Nova 8 work together to enable Dual-View Video, which is designed for taking group selfies and videos where many individuals can interact.

The Huawei Nova 8 comes in the Blush Gold colour and has a thin and light body that weighs only 169g. From the back, the Milky Way-inspired Nebular Camera System sits elegantly on the glass panel, giving the device a unique appearance.

Huawei Nova Y60



“If you’ve got plans to be out and about with your friends, then a smartphone that offers a long-lasting battery is important, especially if you want to capture your day with pics or enjoy some music streaming on your phone,” Huawei says.

The Huawei Nova Y60 is equipped with a 5000mAh large battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI Algorithms, which lets users explore as much as they like with their phone without worrying about the battery dying.

Coupled with the Ultra Power Saving Mode, the smartphone can last longer even when the battery level is low, a great advantage if you’re out and about for a longer time than you planned.

Not to be outdone by the Nova 6, the Nova Y60 includes impressive camera features all its own, with a solid AI Triple Camera, allowing users to capture clearer photos of everyday moments with ease.

The 13MP Main Camera has an f/1.8 large aperture – the bigger the aperture, the more light your smartphone camera can gather, which is needed to enable better picture quality.

Coated with a simple yet trendy hood, the Nova Y60 is available in two colours – Crush Green and Midnight Black. It adopts a 3D design with smooth, rounded edges to ensure a comfortable grip, which is made even better by its handy on-screen navigation.

Price and Availability

The Huawei Nova 8 will be on sale on the Huawei Store from 1 September 2021 for R12,999 ($901.02) and users can also receive a bundle deal with the Huawei FreeBuds 4i for R12,999 ($901.02).

You can also buy the Huawei Nova Y60 at the store for R3,099 ($214.85) and get a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699 ($48,46).

Both these smartphones come with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at the store and 50-days screen insurance.

The devices are also available from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.

