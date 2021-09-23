Arthur Goldstuck to Speak at IT News Africa’s Free E-Waste & IT Sustainability Webinar

According to the UN Global E-Waste Monitor, global e-waste will reach 74 metric tonnes by 2030, an increase from the 50-million tonnes of e-waste we have to deal with today.

Time is officially running out as the UN’s 2030 deadline for Sustainable Development rapidly approaches and in just 9 years there will no longer be a tolerance for e-waste in the value chain.

Sustainability in the IT industry is simply no longer a buzzword, but a new way of life that organisations need to adopt in order to curb the harmful effects of climate change, and the world’s growing e-waste problem that continues to be fuelled by higher electric and electronic consumption rates, as well as shorter hardware lifecycles and limited options for repair.

Join founder of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck on the 29 September 2021 at 11 am SAST/CAT as he discusses why moving towards a circular economy that is based on sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, recycling, and moving away from the linear, hackneyed “produce-use-discard” model can remove the pressure on the environment and avoid the extraction of valuable raw materials – making IT more sustainable.

Everyone has a role to play in reducing e-waste.

Register now to join InnoVent and IT News Africa at the free webinar titled Optimise and Embrace the Circular Economy! Close the Loop: Moving mindsets towards more Sustainable IT Solutions.

About InnoVent

InnoVent has come up with a turnkey solution to finance and manage a spectrum of standard and specialised equipment that you will need to run your business effectively. ​ Unlike conventional financing, they offer subsidised finance. Meaning, you will get full usage of the equipment over the leasing term without having to pay the full purchase price. ​ In addition, InnoVent’s asset management solution assists organisations with the management of their assets during the duration of the lease and our reverse logistics process eliminates the hassles of storing and disposing of obsolete assets. This end-to-end solution will see your assets through their entire asset life cycle from procurement to maintaining your assets while they are in your environment, and the eventual disposal of those assets, with flexible replacement options. ​ InnoVent Rental and Asset Management Solutions is a specialised IT leasing solutions provider with a Level 1 BEE rating.

