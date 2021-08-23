WhatsApp is Coming to iPad and Android Tablets

WhatsApp is planning to launch fully native tablet-supporting apps for the first time, as the chat platform continues to expand its encryption features for true multi-device connection without the requirement of a smartphone.

According to 9To5Mac, Mark Zuckerberg hinted in June that the app was coming to Apple’s tablet. The hint proved to be true.

Now, as part of this upcoming multi-device beta, both iPad and Android tablets would be able to be used as “linked devices” to a WhatsApp account for the first time.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it's a native app!

• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.

• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021

According to WABetaInfo, the apps will be native (rather than web apps) and will work “independently,” which means that the app will run even if your smartphone is offline.

As of yet, there is no word on when this app and its integration will arrive. The app is currently in development and will be released in a “future update.” Users that already have the WhatsApp for iOS beta will get access to the iPad version as well.

Multi-Device Functionality

“Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time,“ says a WhatsApp spokesperson in an interview with TechRadar.

The multi-device functionality might also be a key hint that other Facebook-owned apps like Instagram could be getting tablet launches.

Facebook is currently readying itself for the launch of multi-device support for the app, which will see users keeping a single WhatsApp account across up to four devices and one smartphone.

