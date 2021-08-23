OPPO to Launch its First 5G Device in Kenya

OPPO is expected to soon be launching its OPPO Reno 6 5G smartphone in Kenya with a launch date set for early next month. The device will be OPPO’s first 5G enabled smartphone in the country and will bring a host of new and improved features over its predecessor.

A member of the Reno 6 series of devices, the OPPO Reno 6 5G comes with a new and faster Dimensity 900 chip paired with a Mali G78 GPU. The smartphone is launching with a 6.43″ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Covering the screen will be a protective Gorilla Glass 5 surface.

The Reno 6 5G is running both Android 11 and ColorOS 11.3. The device is scheduled to receive the updated Android 12 OS once it goes public later next month, according to Techweez.

In terms of storage, the Reno 6 5G will ship with a respectable 128GBs of onboard storage and 8GBs of RAM.

The device comes with a 64MP triple camera setup – including an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP microlens. Selfie lovers will enjoy its 32MP punch-hole selfie cam. OPPO has also announced new camera modes and features for the Reno 6 5G, including Bokeh Flare Portrait, improved AI Highlight Video, and AI Colour Portrait mode, and more.

A light and slim device, the Reno 6 5G will weigh 182 grams and will launch in 2 colours – a glittering Aurora or sable Stellar Black. The Reno 6 5G will have a 4300mAh battery and will support 65W fast type-C charging.

Pricing details remain unknown as of yet, and in terms of release date – the company has announced that the device will launch in Kenya on 6 September 2021.

