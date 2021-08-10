Takealot Group Appoints New CEO

South African e-commerce powerhouse Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as the new CEO, replacing founder Kim Reid, who stepped down in February to become the group’s chairman.

Mahlare will be CEO effective from October. Previously to joining the Takealot Group, she was the managing director of Illovo Sugar South Africa.

She had also previously worked at SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola. Takealot said in a statement that Mahlare has experience in multiple fields, including operations, strategy, innovation, engineering and branding.

“We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as Chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business,” said Reid.

“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team,” said Bob van Dijk, Group CEO for Prosus and Naspers, which owns Takealot.

The Takealot group is ubiquitous in South Africa’s e-commerce market, the group owns Takealot.com, and Superbalist.com, as well as food delivery service Mr D Food.

“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling,” said Mahlare, quoted by Fin24.

Other New Appointments at Takealot

The Takealot Group made several new appointments alongside Mahlare’s, including the appointment of Tessa Ackermann as the group’s new CFO.

Other appointments include Alex Wörz, who has been appointed CEO of Mr D Food, Rayhaan Samsodien, who is the new CFO of Mr D Food, Octavius Vermoote as the new CFO of Takealot.com, and Jurgen Hanekom is the new CFO for Superbalist.com.

