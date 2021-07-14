Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10 Series in South Africa

Xiaomi, the globe’s Number 3 smartphone brand, has announced three innovative devices launching in South Africa: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 5G.

Starting at R4,499.00 ($306.36), the Redmi Note 10 series continues to raise industry standards by delivering astounding yet accessible smartphones that are packed with boundary-breaking innovation and technology, designed to help you challenge the boundaries and maximise your life experiences.

From The 108MP Voyager, The 64MP Adventurer and The 5G Pioneer, the series continues Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to a diverse South African market with diverse needs.

Redmi Note 10 5G – An Accessible 5G Device

With this new model, Xiaomi delivers one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country, while refusing to cut any corners.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 with its 7nm manufacturing node, Dual 5G SIM supported system and integrated modem provides flagship-level power efficiency.

Featuring a captivating and immersive 90Hz 6.5” AdaptiveSync DotDisplay, Redmi Note 10 5G is capable of adjusting to content automatically.

From streaming video at 30Hz or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 90Hz, this smartphone guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage.

Redmi Note 10 5G sports a solid camera system with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, empowering you to snap great photos with ease.

Its 5,000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support makes it an ideal companion for daily use.

Redmi Note 10 5G 4GB+128GB comes in two colours: Graphite Gray and Nighttime Blue and retails at R4,499.00 ($306.36).

Redmi Note 10 Pro – The first 108MP and 120Hz AMOLED in the Redmi Note Series

Redmi Note 10 Pro ups the ante as one of the highest resolution cameras for smartphones, making it the mid-range powerhouse in mobile photography.

The phone’s 108MP sensor with 9-in-1 binning technology and Dual native ISO combines to capture the finest details, provide a higher dynamic range and offer an array of photo editing possibilities.

Thanks to the night mode 2.0 powered by RAW multi-frame algorithm, users will be able to capture stunning visuals even in low-light settings. Redmi Note 10 Pro also offers both pro and telemacro time-lapse video shooting.

Other new additions in Redmi Note include Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video and Long exposure modes for extra fun photo or video sharing on your favourite social media apps.

Following a seamless redesign, including an Arc side fingerprint sensor and a 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, the device grants an all-around smooth user experience.

Available in Onyx Gray and Glacier Blue – Redmi Note 10 Pro is as elegant as it is durable, with its Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front protecting from unsightly scuffs and scratches.

On the performance end, Redmi Note 10 Pro truly packs a punch with one of the most powerful 4G processors on the market, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.

Ideal for gamers and streamers alike, the device’s high performance and low power consumption model, paired with an immersive sound system featuring dual speakers, provides an optimal on-the-go viewing experience.

Thanks to the 5,020mAh (typ) battery and advanced 33W fast charging, your time spent powering up will be kept to a minimum. Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB+128GB retails at R5,499.00 ($374.45).

Redmi Note 10S – Continuing to Reinvent the Mid-Range Smartphone Experience

Providing an optimal viewing experience, Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay. As with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device touts a seamless redesign and updates, including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers.

Redmi Note 10S is ready to capture all of life’s moments with its quad-camera setups, featuring 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits.

The 64MP Redmi Note 10S main camera marks a tremendous improvement from the previous generation with Xiaomi claiming it even ‘smashes’ some other flagship devices in terms of pixels.

The device is equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, marking an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G95, Redmi Note 10S challenges with faster gaming, improved performance and GPU, clocking speeds of up to 900MHz.

Redmi Note 10S 6GB+128GB comes in Onyx Gray and Ocean Blue and retails at R4,999.00 ($340.41).

