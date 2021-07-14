Julius Malema ‘Temporarily’ Suspended by Twitter for #ShutdownSA Posts

Social media network Twitter has temporarily suspended EFF leader and political controversy machine Julius Malema after finding the party leader to have violated its policies.

“We have determined that you have violated Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” reads the notification sent to Malema by Twitter, shared by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Dear @twitter don’t silence voices that are calling for a political solution to politics problems as opposed to violence & massacres. Your suspension of this account gives advantage to bloodthirsty racist killers in South Africa with no regard for black lives. #BlackVoicesMatter pic.twitter.com/SQsdk4A4p0 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 13, 2021

Ndlozi commented on the temporary suspension with on-brand rhetoric.

“Dear @twitter, don’t silence voices that are calling for a political solution to politics problems as opposed to violence and massacres. Your suspension of this account gives advantage to bloodthirsty racist killers in South Africa with no regard for black lives,” Ndlozi said, calling for Twitter to recognise that Malema’s suspension is an act of oppressing “black voices.”

Malema has built a career on his fiery and contentious commentary, with EFF supporters flocking in droves to bask in his magnetic cult of personality. Even on Twitter, his over 3 million followers seemingly await to see just what the man will say next.

His recent comments on the #ShutdownSA riots, however, seemed to have finally found him in social media jail. Twitter had suspended his posting – not allowing Malema to tweet, retweet, create fleets, follow accounts, or like posts. The total time of the suspension was just under 12 hours.

Malema was likely suspended for a post he tweeted out, warning President Cyril Ramaphosa that the EFF would join in the current unrest if soldiers were deployed to support law enforcement in the country.

“No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready… they won’t kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers,” his post stated.

Twitter would have an issue with this post due to its message of joining the ongoing violence, which goes against its rules on the propagation of violent activities.

As of right now, Malema’s suspension has ended. The politician has since been retweeting videos of the unrest that propagate the EFF’s narrative.

By Luis Monzon

