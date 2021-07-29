Twitter is Testing a New E-Commerce Feature: Shop Module

Social media platform Twitter has begun testing its new Shop Module e-commerce feature, beginning on Wednesday.

The new feature is set to be Twitter’s version of other e-commerce novelties offered by social networks like Facebook’s Marketplace and Instagram’s Checkout. With Shop Module, Twitter users can scroll and tap through a catalogue of products, learn more about said products and shop without ever leaving the Twitter app.

“We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and discuss their favourite products,” said Twitter’s Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falck at Twitter Analyst Day 2021, quoted by Business Insider.

“Imagine easily discovering, and quickly purchasing a new skincare product or trendy sneaker from a brand you follow with only a few clicks.”

The Shop Module appears as a banner beneath the business’ profile information. Users can slide across the banner to see the products being offered by the business. In the example provided by Twitter below, you can see the feature working. On GameStop’s Shop Module, users can browse its gaming-related catalogue and shop right there and then.

With Shop Module Twitter is planning to enter the very competitive social media e-commerce space, already full of robust options, but is hoping to capitalise on the market that is projected to grow over the next three to five years.

Twitter made its first forays into e-commerce in 2014 with the introduction of a “Buy Now” button. The button embedded product links into Tweets. Since then, Twitter has shifted its focus to performance ad sales. With the advent of its new Shop Module, the company once again seems intent to re-explore e-commerce possibilities on its platform.

Shop Module is still very early in its testing phase, and only around 12 American businesses from the lifestyle, retail and entertainment sectors have access to the feature, according to Tech Crunch. As of right now, only US-English-speaking users on Twitter for iOS can see the Shop Module appear on the app.

“Fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter,” Falck added in a blog post announcing the Shop Module.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter