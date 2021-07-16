Support for Microsoft’s Cloud-Based Dynamics 365 Launches in Kenya & Nigeria

4Sight Dynamics Africa, an indirect cloud solutions provider (CSP) that supports various Microsoft partners in Africa and the Middle East, has announced regional support for the Software as a Service (SaaS) version of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

From 15 July, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and small, medium and corporate (SMC) Microsoft customers across various territories in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Multi-Country Cluster (MCC) can access Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central from the cloud.

“This offering expands on the on-premises availability that 4Sight Dynamics Africa already offers our customers in supported territories and is an important development in our ability to help Microsoft customers in the region realise their strategic cloud transformation objectives,” explains Nick Botha, Managing Director at 4Sight Dynamics Africa.

Customers in the MEA territories that can now access the full suite of powerful Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications from the cloud, include Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

A Single, Comprehensive Cloud Solution

Ultimately, the cloud-based service enables SMBs and SMCs to unify systems by deploying a single, comprehensive cloud solution that streamlines business processes.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central automatically pulls together business systems and processes across financial, sales and service, operations, supply chain, and project management functions,” elaborates Botha.

“And advanced reporting and analytics capabilities will provide a complete picture across the business, with reports delivered when and where decision-makers need them.”

Furthermore, provisioning these applications from the cloud enables integration with various third-party applications for added functionality.

“For example, 4Sight Dynamics Africa can now offer certain regional customers seamless access to a localised, cloud-provisioned payroll application that easily integrates into the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central application suite,” explains Botha.

Benefits for SMBs and SMCs

SMBs and SMCs can also realise numerous additional business benefits by leveraging the cloud deployment model, including a lower total of ownership from monthly subscription fees rather than upfront annual licensing costs, outsourced system administration and maintenance, and no capex requirements on on-site IT infrastructure.

“Businesses can also start getting only what they need, while building out their capabilities on-demand, in line with the pace and scale of their unique business requirements or industry-specific needs,” continues Botha.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide, connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” explains Maher Al-Khaiyat, Regional Business Applications Director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets.

SMBs can combine multiple disconnected systems into one, and boost efficiency with automated tasks and workflows—all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. SMBs can also get an end-to-end view of their business, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it, concluded Maher.

