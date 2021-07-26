Nigerians Spend $16.9-Billion Annually on Power Generation, According to Expert

Nigerians and their businesses spend about N7-trillion ($16.9-billion) annually on power generation, says Stephen Ogboko, a renewable energy expert, executive director and COO of Off Grid Tech Solutions.

Speaking during a virtual news conference in Lagos, Ogboko says that Nigeria’s current energy climate “is inefficient, expensive, noisy, polluting and of poor quality,” and that inadequate power supply had been a major challenge facing businesses in the country, forcing many to seek alternative and expensive power supply methods.

“Nigeria is among the countries with a very high need of electricity,” he said.

“A significant amount of the economy is powered largely by small scale generators and almost 50 per cent of the population have limited or no access to the grid.”

“This could be effectively tackled with the deployment of off-grid renewable energy solutions by making electricity more cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” Ogboko said, describing renewable energy from off-grid resources as sustainable and cost-effective for farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Ogboko says that Off Grid Tech Solutions specialises in the marketing of heat lamps and incubators, gas-powered air conditioners and cooling fridge, mobile power solution-solar energy box, pressure cookers, among others.

According to Vanguard Nigeria, Off Grid also partners with the global innovators of off-grid solutions to provide reliable, with notable partners including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), United Kingdom Department for International Trade (UK-DIT), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), and the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), amongst others.

“Our team of experts have worked all over Africa, and continue to work to provide solutions to a variety of sectors.

“We have marketed and delivered smart off-grid solutions for many years, providing permanent, efficient, safe and affordable solutions.”

