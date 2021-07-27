What is the Binomo Trading Platform All About?

This review covers all about how the Binomo trading platform works. We’ll start with what’s www.binomo.com and figure out if it is real or fake. Learn how to use the website and the app for trading.

What is known about Binomo in South Africa?

The Binomo platform is known for its convenient interface, various features, and education provided for every user.

Traders can get an additional income through shifts in currencies or other assets. Those who aren’t sure whether Binomo is a safe and legit trading platform or not, are recommended to read the next paragraph.

Is Binomo real or fake?

Beginners may ask if Binomo is legal in South Africa or could that be Illegal to trade. They should know that the platform is regulated by the International Financial Commission and has a certificate of quality of trades by Verify My Trade.

This is proof that Binomo is not a scam or fraud. Check the Binomo broker reviews on the net by visiting online forums and find the address of the head office on their website to ensure that the company is trustworthy.

Reviews

Below are a few reviews of the platform:

Nitish V: “Binomo is the perfect application for traders willing to start trading online”.

Sachin K: “Binomo is better than other platforms and I like it”.

Mohsin R: “Overall, Binomo is a smooth and trustworthy platform”.

How to download the Binomo app?

You can trade on Binomo not only on the website but also through the mobile app.

For iOS and Android

You can find the yellow logo of the Binomo app on Google Play/Apple Store. For Android users facing issues with app installation, no need to hack. Just download the free APK file at this link to start investing and trading anywhere.

For PC

There is no Binomo trading app for PC or any software for computers (Windows/Mac). Login on the desktop version of the website through your browser.

Registration, login, and first steps in trading

See how to quickly complete registration on Binomo and log in. Select English, or other languages on the platform and follow the steps:

Open the Binomo login page on the web. Write your email and password. Choose a currency. It can’t be changed after registration. Read and accept the Client Agreement and the Privacy Policy. Click on “Create account.” After you have confirmed your email, just sign in using your email and password.

To create another Binomo account, make sure to check how to close the old one as creating several accounts is against regulations.

Demo account

After login, new users get a Demo account for training and learning what Binomo is. How does it work? You’ll have virtual $1000 dollars to try the platform and get empowerment for future trades.

Trading education

Binomo provides tutorials for trading tools so that traders can understand how it works and make forecasts based on analysis.

Help Center

To find a FAQ section, head to the Help Center on Binomo which is similar to Wikipedia but for traders.

Searching for the answer to “How to play Binomo?”, is not correct – it’s not a game but a platform that requires experience and analysis of the market. Contact the Binomo support team via email/chat if you have a personal query.

Strategies

You will find multiple trading strategies on Binomo. Don’t look for any “winning strategy” as no strategy guarantees a 100% result on trade.

Note! Don’t use signals and bots as they are cheating.

Tournaments

Participate in various contests on Binomo. The “Daily free” tournament is available on all accounts including Demo. Find out how to invest money in the platform – so you can join paid tournaments as well.

Deposit

It’s really convenient to deposit cash in Binomo even if it’s your first time because there are many deposit methods for traders in South Africa.

The popular payment options are Mastercard, Visa, Advcash, Perfect Money, and Skrill. However, Paypal is not available among them. The minimum deposit which can be invested is $10. Binomo is not a tax agent, so you’ll need to pay taxes on your own.

Bonuses

Binomo offers three types of bonuses:

25% welcome bonus after creating a free Demo account;

Non-deposit bonus;

Deposit bonus.

The codes and coupons can be applied in accordance with the terms and conditions of Binomo. Discover the whole process of how to trade.

Trading on Binomo

You won’t find tips on how to make money on Binomo as this is incorrect – you have an opportunity to get extra income. Binomo uses fixed time trades (FTT). To start a trade, sign up and choose an asset. Set the amount and time and make a forecast by clicking on the UP or DOWN button.

If the forecast is correct, you get extra income, if not – funds aren’t returned.

Withdrawals of funds and limits

Learn how to withdraw money from Binomo. It can be done only through one of the payment methods that were used to deposit.

Withdrawal can take a few minutes to 3 and more days, depending on the account and the payment system. There are the withdrawal limits:

Up to $3000/day

Up to $10,000/week

Up to $40,000/month

Note! The minimum withdrawal amount is $10.

Regarding account verification, previously it might take several days but now the automatic service is available on Binomo which takes a few minutes (vs IQ option where no similar feature is accessible).

Affiliate program

You can register in the BinPartner affiliate program to earn extra profit by referring traders to Binomo.

Total about Binomo

All in all, Binomo is a worthwhile company providing opportunities for traders in order to get experience, practice in trading and access a convenient trading platform from anywhere. However, trading always comes with a risk of losing funds.

By Staff Writer.