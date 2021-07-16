MiVoice App Offers Free Digital Banking Services to Help Those Affected by #SAUnrest

MiVoice, an all-in-one HR management app for domestic employees, has announced that the app has been made available to ALL South Africans for download and free use until 31 August 2021.

A subscription for full access usually costs R49 ($3.39) per month, but for this period subscribers will have free access to all features of the app.

These include a digital wallet to receive payments from employers, five free transfers and free payments to any account as well as charge-free airtime, data and electricity purchases.

Hennie Heymans, CEO of StratCol, which developed and powers the app, said that this offer has been made in a bid to enable those affected by the demonstrations and violence to continue to make and receive payments and make purchases such as airtime and electricity.

“With many retailers in the affected areas either looted or temporarily closed and people afraid to leave their homes, the unbanked are unable to buy airtime or electricity and send or receive funds. By accessing the MiVoice app, they can continue to transact in the comfort and safety of their own homes,” Heymans says.

In addition, the use of the MiVoice app includes immediate emergency, medical and security assistance and commuter accident insurance that pays out R10,000 ($692) to the employee’s beneficiaries in the event of accidental death.

Accidents leading to a hospital stay pay out R250 ($17) daily for up to 20 days to both employee and employer, to cover expenses like transport costs for family visits, or temporary help while a carer is out of action. The digital wallet can also be created for family members, which excludes the HR functions and insurance, but provides the full financial and emergency features of the app.

#BuildUpSA Campaign

MiVoice was the first responder to an appeal made to the private sector by the I AM South African non-profit organisation for their #BuildUpSA national campaign.

The citizen empowerment advocacy body mobilised a call for Ubuntu and unity in building South Africa. This initiative is a response to South Africa’s economy being brought to its knees in the midst of riots and looting occurring in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We all need to consider how we can pull together and help those in need right now,” says Heymans.

“The MiVoice app was developed with the intention of uplifting domestic workers – most of whom are unbanked – so, for us, stepping in with a solution in this time of crisis is the right thing to do.”

Other features of the MiVoice app are geared towards managing domestic employment relationships and include legally compliant app-generated employment contracts, payslips and leave requests; a GPS-enabled COVID-compliant sign-in and sign-out feature; daily task management; and automatic calculation and generation of payslips.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter