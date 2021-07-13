Huge Leak Shows Off Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Smartphones and Smartwatches

A series of tweets from noted leaker Evan Blass has seemingly revealed most of what is expected to be shown at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The event is expected to be a major one with several new devices set to premiere.

Now, thanks to Blass and his long thread of GIFs, we can set our eyes on two new Galaxy foldables, a new Galaxy FE smartphone, two new Galaxy Watches, and even a set of new Galaxy Buds.

According to Blass, the event is scheduled to take place on 11 August.

Samsung had said that their next Unpacked event would be “later this summer”, which matches the 11 August date in the northern hemisphere.

#GalaxyUnpacked

11 August 2021 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

First up: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to The Verge, Blass had already leaked what appear to be official renders of the much-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but the new GIFs he shared show 3D renders of the devices at all angles.

According to the leaks, the Z Fold 3 (above) will come in white, green and black.

Next is the Z Flip 3, coming in purple, black, gold and green.

The next major leak comes in GIFs of what is assumed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in white, yellowish-grey, purple and black.

If released, the S21 FE is expected to be a mid-range version of the Galaxy S21 and is similar in appearance to the flagship device. The S21 FE smartphone has been the topic of recent rumours alleging that the device would not end up being produced by Samsung. These GIFs from Blass may serve to dismantle these rumours.

Next in the leak: two Samsung watches, with the first matching closely to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, complete with what looks like a rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side.

The leak shows the smartwatch in white, black and grey. The Verge writes that it is expected to run Google’s new smartwatch platform for Samsung devices.

Another leaked watch appears to be the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Rumours of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 began circulating after renders leaked in June.

According to GizNext, the watch might come in two different sizes – 44mm and 40mm, with colours of grey, dark green, white and peach expected.

Finally, the thread concludes with reveals of yet unannounced Galaxy Buds that could be the Galaxy Buds 2. According to leaker Ice Universe, the Buds 2 are expected to have noise cancellation technology.

Since Samsung hasn’t officially announced any of the products included in this leak, or even the date of the event expected on 11 August, there is always a possibility that the products in the leak may not even come out. It is also possible that these are concept art mockups or something similar used only for internal designs.

However, The Verge writes that given Blass’ past track record, and the detail of the leak he shared, it seems possible that it is legitimate.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter