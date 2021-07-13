Infinix Hot 10i Officially Launches in Kenya

Infinix has officially launched its latest entry-level device in Kenya – the Infinix Hot 10i.

The Hot 10i is the ultimate device in the Hot 10 series from the Hong Kong-based smartphone retailer. Others in the series include the Hot 10, Hot 10T, Hot 10 Play, Hot 10 Lite and Hot10S.

Specifications

According to Techweez, the Infinix Hot 10i features a 6.52″ screen. This makes the Hot 10i the most compact model from Infinix. The device feels accordingly light to handle, even with it packing a 6000mAh battery.

The screen is an LCD capable of a native resolution of 720p.

The device features a waterdrop notch for its 8MP selfie camera on the front. A bezel placed at the top of the device holds the earpiece that functions as the speaker – the Infinix Hot 10i doesn’t feature a bottom speaker.

It does feature a headphone jack, microphone and a micro-USB charging port at the bottom edge of the device.

The main camera behind the device is a dual-camera system including a 13MP camera and an additional QVGA camera capturing at a resolution of 320×240 pixels.

Within the Infinix Hot 10i are a MediaTek helio G25 chipset and a PowerVR Rogue GE8320 graphics card. The smartphone ships with 2GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, with the option to expand with an external microSD card of up to 128GB capacity.

However, this SD card isn’t included.

Infinix Hot 10i runs on Android 11 Go and XOS 7.5 and features a face reader to unlock the device, as well as a rear fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Price Point and Availability

The device is retailing from Sh11,499 ($106,45) for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage version while the 64GB storage variant sells at Sh12,599 ($116,64).

It is available at official Infinix retailers countrywide.

Infinix Note 10 Kenya Launch Date Revealed

Infinix has unveiled the date for their Infinix Note 10 launch set to be in Mombasa, Kenya – the country’s second-largest city.

The Infinix Note 10 series, including the Note 10 Pro, is expected to launch on 16 June 2021 from Kenya’s white and blue city and it is expected to retail at Ksh 23,000.00 ($213.36).

