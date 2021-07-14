Huawei Partners with Mondia Pay – Expanding Digital Payments in Algeria and Tunisia

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) inked a partnership with Mondia Pay – a leading digital payment provider, that is set to provide Ooredoo Algeria and Orange Tunisia users with safe and convenient payment options.

Huawei device users can now pay for their monthly services, latest games, and favourite applications seamlessly on HUAWEI AppGallery using Direct Carrier Billing services (DCB).

With over 2.1 billion global monthly transactions, Mondia Pay aims to provide users in North Africa with secure, convenient, and contactless payment options.

This integration is a result of a strategic partnership that was formalised in September 2020 and has since witnessed an increase in DCB coverage and IAP (In-App Purchase) kit capabilities for global developers.

“We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with Huawei Mobile Services, and to bring Mondia Pay’s fully integrated digital payment technology to serve the Africa region. We remain committed to delivering innovative digitalisation and payments solutions that enable the natural progression towards cashless societies throughout the rest of Africa”, said Simon Rahmann, CEO Mondia Pay.

“We are pleased to partner with Mondia Pay to provide HUAWEI AppGallery users in Algeria and Tunisia with seamless, safe, and secure payment options,” says Adam Xiao, MD of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“This partnership further cements our commitment to enable technology around the world and to provide Huawei users in Algeria and Tunisia with convenient access to services by Huawei Mobile Services,” he concludes.

The service went live with multiple DCB services providers such as Ufone Pakistan, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat UAE.

