5 Pivotal Topics to be Discussed at the DFA 2021 – Register Now!

On 31 August, the Digital Finance Africa 2021 virtual summit begins.

Over 20+ visionary speakers and over 300 finance and technology leaders will enter the summit’s virtual exhibition hall to discuss how accelerating digital transformation in the financial services industry can turn the crisis of the pandemic into distinct opportunity.

Since the onset of COVID-19, your customers have changed just like the rest of the world – new habits are being developed right now, and old habits and behaviours are simply being abandoned. Innovations like branchless banking and new digital payment solutions are only going to become more popular as we inch closer into the finance world of tomorrow.

Simply put, digital transformation isn’t only important for your organisation’s survival, but for its continued success as well.

Don’t get left behind – join IT News Africa on 31 August to participate in the #DFA2021.

This year, speakers and invited industry experts will discuss a series of topics pivotal for the successful digital transformation of your organisation, including:

Digital Transformation in the Financial Services Industry – Focusing on the digitalisation of banking, payments, security, and personalisation as well as how transformation can be leveraged to increase financial inclusion.

New strategies to embrace digital transformation efficiently and successfully.

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the industry – How these changes have influenced evolving customer mindsets and behavioural patterns.

The Harnessing of New Technologies for financial services such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, Big Data, and Cloud Computing.

The leveraging of these technologies to ensure an improved competitive edge by providing better service to customers, improving efficiency and increasing profitability.

