Sony Announces New Truly Wireless Headphones in South Africa

Sony today announces the launch of WF-1000XM4 – its latest truly wireless model in the acclaimed 1000X series.

The WF-1000XM4 headphones take industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality to the next level. Made to fit every ear, offering a personalised experience suitable for every situation.

Clearer Sound, Less Noice



The WF-1000XM4 provides industry-leading noise cancellation. The newly designed Integrated Processor V1 provides even better noise cancellation. Specially developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V1 takes the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s acclaimed QN1e chip and goes even further.

Improved noise-cancelling performance and Bluetooth ‘System on Chip’ technology delivers the industry’s highest level of noise-cancelling yet uses less power than its predecessor.

The WF-1000XM4 features high-performance dual noise sensor microphones for excellent noise cancellation.

By having two noise sensing microphones per ear – one feed-forward, and one feed-back – ambient noise is heard and analysed, resulting in highly accurate noise cancellation.

Even on windy days you’ll stay totally immersed. Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode detects when it’s windy and automatically suppresses it.

Exceptional Sound Quality



The WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology.

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.

Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales compressed digital music files in real-time. Dynamically recognising music instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

A Smarter Listening Experience



Speak-to-Chat is a new feature that has received widespread praise for its innovation first introduced with the WH-1000XM4. The feature is now available on the WF-1000XM4 and lets you have short conversations without taking out the earbuds.

As soon as you speak to someone, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound so you can conduct a conversation – handy if you want to keep your headphones on, or your hands are full.

Once your chat is over, your music starts playing again automatically. Speak-to-Chat recognises and reacts to your voice.

The headphones come with instant pause and play for a seamless experience. Just take the earbuds out of your ears and the music stops thanks to a proximity sensor that detects when you are wearing one or both earbuds.

Simply pop them back in and the music starts again.

An Even Better Fit



Since introducing the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982 (MDR-E252), Sony has analysed huge amounts of data relating to ear shapes from around the world. The WF-1000XM4 headphones are the product of that research, combining a shape that matches the ear cavity with a new ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit.

The WF-1000XM4 has been designed to be smaller and lighter, but with no compromises.

The headphones have been redesigned to be 10% smaller than the previous generation, without compromising on sound quality or battery life. They are lightweight, making them your perfect companion for long days out and about and the charging case is 40% smaller.

Experience Impressive Battery Life and Truly Wireless Charging

You can enjoy a full 8 hours of use from your headphones, and a further 16 hours from the case.

This means a full 24 hours of charge every time you leave your home. A 5-minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime, and the Sony Headphones Connect app will notify you when your charging case drops below 30%.

No cables are necessary with the WF-1000XM4 thanks to easy wireless charging with Qi technology. You can even use a smartphone with Qi technology, like the latest Xperia model with the battery share function, to charge your headphones and charging case.

Easy Pairing & Voice Assistant Capabilities

Get hands-free help – The WF-1000XM4 headphones support Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature. In one tap, the WF-1000XM4 enable quick, effortless Bluetooth pairing with your Android devices.

Google’s Fast Pair feature lets you easily locate your headphones and also let you know when you’ve left the battery on and how much charge is left. The headphones also come with Microsoft Swift Pair, which makes it easy to connect with Windows 10 devices.

The WF-1000XM4 feature intuitive touch control settings to have quick and easy control over your listening experience. Through the touch controls, you can activate Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, Quick Attention mode or simply skip, pause or play songs.

Availability

The WF-1000XM4 will be available in Black and Silver in selected stores in South Africa from August 2021, and retails for R6999.00 ($515.68).

