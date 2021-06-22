Sage Provides Award-Winning Cloud Solutions to Help All Businesses Perform at Their Best

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best.

The company is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people.

“We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 12,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world,” the company says.

“Sage. Perform at your Best.”

Having similar humble origins to the myriad of businesses they now serve, Sage began as a small company and has grown from strength to strength.

Now, Sage employs thousands of people who support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries in powering the global economy.

Sage takes its word seriously, championing the causes of customers and providing advice and support into expertise and innovation when they need it the most.

Check out Sage’s products and services here: www.sage.com

The Sage Business Cloud

Sage’s great opus, the Sage Business Cloud offers automation and management solutions for a diverse set of requirements:

Accounting

Sage’s effortless Accounting software ensures that customers get paid faster.

This solution’s easy-to-use features can help reduce your admin load by up to a massive 80%. Accounting for Sage Business Cloud protects user data with “bank-level security” with Sage pledging that “peace of mind comes as a standard.”

Payroll

Pay your people anywhere and anytime with Sage’s Cloud Payroll solution. Using Sage’s pre-defined payslip definitions and easy data onboarding, customers can save time from tedious, laborious work. Sage’s Payroll also includes customisable payslips, financial tracking, leave management, as well as employee, company and audit reports.

Customers can count on Sage’s award-winning online support whenever they need assistance through Sage’s online chat, how-to-videos and comprehensive help centre.

Sage Intacct

Industry-leading cloud-based financial management and accounting software. Intacct can automate complex financial processes and provides multi-dimensional data analysis at user discretion.

Intuitive dashboards provide customers with fast, rich financial and operative performance reflections. Intacct is a flexible, smart solution where additional modules can be added to achieve total financial management.

Sage Business Cloud X3

More than ERP, Sage Cloud X3 lets customers take control of their entire business, from supply chain, production, warehousing to customer service, financial management and even sales.

For owners or executives looking for an adaptable, fast, flexible and easy to use enterprise Cloud solution – with Sage Business Cloud X3, you’re choosing the next generation of business management solution to grow your business faster while managing an agile organisation.

“Sage X3 offers flexible configuration options and applications to support your industry-specific processes and can be operated in the cloud – managed by Sage – or in your company data centre, giving you total control over your IT strategy,” reads an excerpt from Sage’s official website.

Sage HR

Sage’s intuitive human resources solution, Sage HR can help you manage your people remotely. Something that has become a near necessity for company’s nowadays with the onset of the worldwide pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, looking after your people is more important than ever and remote working has evolved to become an essential element of business continuity and crisis management,” Sage says.

“The move to remote working means you have a new challenge: how to manage, support and engage a remote workforce to drive the company forward. Sage HR helps you do all of this and more.”

Sage HR allows customers to achieve full visibility of their remote workforce with an online employee database. This database helps you to manage and organise your workforce remotely with vital tools to facilitate communication, reporting, asset management, org charts, and more.

“Give your employees instant and remote self-service access to everything they need, such as payslips, company policies, updates, absence requests, schedules, and more.”

Sage is currently offering a 14-day free trial for its Sage HR solution, click here to see it for yourself.

These are only a select few of the vast amounts of customisable options offered by Sage. Check out their immense catalogue of services here.

Sage Selected as Gold Sponsor for IT News Africa.com’s #DTF2021

Sage has been selected as a Gold Sponsor for the #DTF2021 virtual digital transformation congress.

The congress is aimed at imparting knowledge on how technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud & Edge Computing, and Gamification can offer immense opportunities for companies to develop resilient business models in the face of the changing business landscape.

Take control of your company’s digital transformation – join this year’s DTF here: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/digital-transformation-congress-webinar/

By Staff Writer.