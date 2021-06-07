MultiChoice Introduces New AI Chatbot to its Service

MultiChoice is enhancing its digital customer service through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Called by the tongue-in-cheek name, “The Ultimate Master of Information”, or TUMI, this innovative service is available 24/7 to answer customer queries about products and services.

“TUMI is an evolutionary leap in our service capability. Born and developed right here in Africa, TUMI is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to innovation. This is not innovation for its own sake; the focus is to continue to grow our capacity to give our customers an excellent service experience,” says MultiChoice South Africa CEO, Nyiko Shiburi.

MultiChoice Develops Ai Chatbot

Developed entirely in-house by the MultiChoice team, TUMI interacts in real-time with customers in an online, text-based conversation.

It boasts advanced natural language capabilities, which means that TUMI can recognise user questions and provide responses with information related to DStv products and services.

Right now, customers can ask TUMI to clear decoder errors, check balances, reconnect products, make payments, manage holiday home viewing, and change packages.

However, TUMI is intelligent and is constantly learning and evolving, which means more functionalities will be added over time. Through feedback, customers can also help TUMI to learn.

If TUMI is unable to help customers resolve their queries, they will instantly be transferred to a knowledgeable and friendly customer service representative for further assistance.

TUMI currently lives on the DStv website and in time, it will live across MultiChoice’s digital ecosystem on DStv Now (website and app), Showmax (website and app), and Facebook Messenger. TUMI will also act as a concierge to onboard new customers to MultiChoice online-only service, DStv Streaming.

TUMI has already been hard at work helping customers since it launched on 5 May 2021.

“Thanks to TUMI, MultiChoice is in-step with international technology and customer-service trends. TUMI places us at the forefront of customer interaction providing DStv subscribers with another channel to connect with us,” Shiburi concludes.

