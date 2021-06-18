Award-Winning Synology NAS DiskStations Available NOW on Jumia.ng

Synology today announces that DiskStation, its award-winning NAS server dedicated to data sharing and backup, is now available at the largest online store in Nigeria – Jumia.

This announcement comes with a grand opening special offer: 10% on all items in the store.

Synology DiskStation is an intelligent storage device connected to the home or office network.

It helps users to store, secure, sync, share and manage their ever-growing amount of data. Synology products have become an essential device for power users and businesses worldwide, with various applications offered to enhance work productivity.

Awarded by PC Mag of USA, Synology is the best storage solution for Home and Business 10 years in a row: SOHO/SMB NAS Device category & PC Mag Readers’ Choice.

“We’re very excited to make this step forward into the Nigeria market,” says Mike Chen, Sales Director of Synology Inc.

“Nigerien customers are now able to get their hands on Synology NAS and enjoy a myriad of functions provided, including robust features on smartphone/PC backups, data protection, file serving and multimedia”

Availability

Synology DiskStations are now available for online order at Jumia Nigeria:

For entry-level users: DS120j, DS220j, DS420j

For Power-users/ SMBs: DS220+, DS420+, DS920+

Routers and Mesh: RT2600ac, MR2200ac

Jumai Expands E-Commerce Offerings to Food Delivery

According to the company’s co-CEO, Sacha Poignonnec, 20% of all transactions across the Jumia platform are already made up of food and this is growing quickly.

Poignonnec revealed in March that Jumia would expand its on-demand food delivery services into Egypt following the exit of Uber Eats in the country.

TechCentral writes that Poignonnec’s comments come “…after a year where demand for delivered meals and groceries has exploded worldwide as restrictions to contain the coronavirus kept people indoors”.

Poignonnec says that while countries in Africa have taken longer than others around the world to adopt this trend – due to limited access to affordable Internet solutions – Jumia is making waves to expand before other e-commerce goliaths – like Amazon – do.

