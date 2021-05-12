What Happens If You Don’t Accept WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy?

Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced a controversial privacy policy that left many users concerned and searching for a more ‘secure’ messaging platform.

Since then, the company unpacked exactly what this update will mean for users – saying it does not change the privacy of people’s personal conversations. This is about optional business features that are a part of its broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone.

Users have until 15 May to accept the new policy or risk having to deal with limited functionality. In a blog post, WhatsApp says that no one will have their accounts deleted because of this update.

“For the last several weeks we’ve displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.”

What happens after receiving the persistent reminder?

WhatsApp says users will encounter limited functionality until they accept the updates. This will not happen to all users at the same time. Some of the limited functionality includes:

Users won’t be able to access their chat list, but they can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If users have notifications enabled, they can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, users won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to their phone.

Edited by Jenna Delport