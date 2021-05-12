Instagram Users Can Now Add Pronouns to Their Bio

Instagram has announced that users can now add pronouns to their bio. The social platform says that many of its users are doing this in any case but it hopes this new feature will make it even easier.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

“Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field,” says Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram. “It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more.”

Instagram has introduced a new tool that will allow users to turn on an abusive message filter for direct messages (DMs). It will work in a similar way to the comment filters Instagram already offers – which allow users to hide offensive comments and choose what terms they don’t want people to use in comments under their posts.

“We’re announcing a new way to protect people from seeing abusive DMs in the first place, as well as the ability to prevent someone you’ve blocked from contacting you from a new account,” reads a blog post from Instagram.

“We understand the impact that abusive content – whether it’s racist, sexist, homophobic, or any other kind of abuse – can have on people. Nobody should have to experience that on Instagram.”

As it stands, Instagram does not proactively look for hate speech in DMs because they’re private conversations between users – this is why it’s taking a new approach by introducing a tool which, when turned on, will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words, phrases or emojis.

