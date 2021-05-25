Uber Extends Moove Partnership to Include Ghana

Uber has extended its partnership with Moove to provide potential and current Uber drivers in Ghana with long-term access to vehicles. The largest partnership of its kind, the collaboration aims to lower existing barriers to car ownership on the continent and empower drivers to be their own boss within a shorter time frame.

Drivers on the Uber platform now have access to brand new Volkswagen Polo among other models for either Flexi Car Weekly Rental or Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance, fuel, and smartphone allowance as well as free insurance.

Moove’s partnership with Uber is expected to introduce low-barrier entry methods into the Uber app by offering improved pricing models for car ownership through solutions such as flexible rental and drive-to-own options, while providing riders with access to newer car models when they request a ride.

“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience. We are excited to extend our partnership with Moove to make this a reality,” says Jessica Poku, Country Manager for Uber Ghana.

The multiple ownership methods are designed to suit drivers with diverse budgets and goals, allowing Uber drivers who were previously unable to afford or finance their own vehicle to become their own boss.

For instance, the flexi-rental option provides short-term vehicle access that spans between one to four weeks, while drive-to-own options are available to drivers with 24, 36 and 48-month agreements respectively.

Country Manager of Uber Ghana, Jephthah Datsomor says “we have been working with Uber to develop strategies to help drivers manage their financial operating costs. We are excited to support drivers across Africa, including Ghana, to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns to cities across the continent.”

