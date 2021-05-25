Top Benefits of Becoming a Scrum Master

To understand what a scrum master is, you have to understand what a scrum is. It’s a framework using an agile mindset to develop, deliver, and sustain complex products. Initially, it found its place in software development. Now, it is used in a variety of fields like sales, marketing, research, and advanced tech.

The scrum master is responsible for establishing the scrum as outlined in the scrum guide. Essentially, their role is to make sure everyone understands both the practice and theory of it. For many, it’s a dream job and one that can come with the following benefits.

Improved Salary Prospects

If you gain your scrum master certification and work within a business that appreciates and encourages the Agile methodology, you could earn far more with a certification than without one. Entry-level salaries for Scrum Masters start at around $50,000, but a chief financial officer with the certificate could earn upwards of $140,000.

The more value you bring to an organization, such as with team engagement, satisfaction, innovation, and customer value, the more you may earn. Given the low cost of certification in this field, the profit margin may just surprise you.

Better Mindset

By gaining your certification to become a scrum master, you come to learn about both agile and scrum methodologies to help you develop an agile mindset. With this mindset, you may be in a better position to prevent disagreements in workplace projects, enjoy more productive time during projects, and even see improved team collaboration.

Effective Prioritization

The role of a scrum master is to make sure teams can work on complex projects effectively and efficiently. As an SM, you get to enjoy the pleasure of watching effective prioritization take place. You will be able to identify heightened stress levels, then prioritize tasks within a project to manage those stress levels while working toward successful project completion.

Improve Your Communication Skills

Many businesses bring scrum masters into their workforce to provide better customer satisfaction, improve product quality, and make beneficial changes to organizational processes. One factor that’s present through all of these things is communication.

When you study to become an SM, you learn about collaboration and the importance of keeping the lines of communication open. This can involve the use of clear deadlines, reports, calendars, and even working environment alterations.

Benefit Your Own Business

Many people who study towards their scrum master certification already have full-time employment. The more you learn about agile practices, the more you can share with your current team.

What begins as water cooler discussions can essentially turn into a beneficial arrangement with your employer. You can use your newfound skills to benefit them while increasing your experience level at the same time. Your ability to boost your employer’s business may just put you in the running for a promotion.

Learning scrum and agile methodologies may take a lot of time, patience, and practice, but they can undoubtedly pay off. When you attain your scrum master certification, you can enjoy many valuable career benefits that may put you on the path to success.