Twitter Spaces Launches for Users with 600 or More Followers

Twitter users with 600 or more followers can now host Spaces. The social media company – which has been building and testing this feature with a limited group since last year – revealed that this feature will now be available across iOS and Android devices.

“Today, we’re bringing the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter. Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience,” reads an official statement from Twitter.

“Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.

Twitter goes on to say that it hopes Spaces will let users use their voices and talk about what’s happening now – live.

“From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.”

Spaces are for small and intimate conversations with just a few others, or for big discussions about what’s unfolding right now with thousands of listeners.

How Spaces work

On Twitter for iOS and Android, when someone follows starts or speaks in a Space, it’ll appear at the top of a users timeline as a purple bubble for as long as it’s live. When users join a Space as a listener, they can react to what they hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or DM the Space, or request to speak.

