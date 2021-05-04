Supersonic Begins AirFibre Rollout in South Africa

Supersonic – in partnership with MTN – has officially announced the installation of its wireless broadband solution. This service is expected to overcome distance and a lack of infrastructure in urban, township and rural communities to bring fibre-quality connectivity to more households across the country.

“We are breaking down the traditional barriers to entry that have denied much access to a modern, connected life,” says Calvin Collet, MD of Supersonic. “From Soweto to Swellendam, we believe that every household deserves the speed and benefits of fibre-like connectivity, and through AirFibre we believe we can achieve this.”

He goes on to say that the use of open spectrum frequencies potentially has the risk of incurring interference, however, this technology is designed to cancel out that interference using specialised algorithms.

The rollout will begin in Soweto, Mamelodi, Fairlands, and Honeydew – areas where customers registered their demand for the offering. Launch costs of Supersonic AirFibre are as follows:

R399 for 5Mbps uncapped

R499 for 10Mbps uncapped

R599 for 20Mbps uncapped

R799 for 50Mbps uncapped

R999 for 100Mbps uncapped

“By farming spectrum, and now, through Supersonic AirFibre, we are rising to the challenge of providing additional value-added services for our customers. We are connecting the unconnected with the same speed and quality benefits that all our customers enjoy. The major differentiator for our customers is that there are no geographical limitations on access through a device,” adds Collett.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter