Twitter Brings Voice Messaging to Nigeria

Twitter is set to test its DM voice messaging feature in Nigeria.

“Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. We are constantly listening to what people who use Twitter want and testing new features to make it even easier for them to have conversations anywhere on our service, including Direct Messages (DMs),” reads a blog post from the company.

“To make chatting in DMs more convenient, we are bringing voice messages to DMs. This experiment is rolling out in Nigeria. This will give people more ways to express themselves clearly and quickly, whether they’re on the move, or there’s just too much to type.”

The social media platform goes on to say that thanks to this hands-free experience, in a DM conversation, account holders can tap the new voice recording icon once to begin recording.

“Tap the stop icon when completed and people will have the option to listen to their recording before sending or deleting it. Alternatively, they can also quickly send by holding down the voice recording icon and swiping up to send immediately after they’re done talking”

Twitter users with 600 or more followers can now host Spaces. The social media company – which has been building and testing this feature with a limited group since last year – revealed that this feature will now be available across iOS and Android devices.

Twitter goes on to say that it hopes Spaces will let users use their voices and talk about what’s happening now – live.

How Spaces work

On Twitter for iOS and Android, when someone follows starts or speaks in a Space, it’ll appear at the top of a users timeline as a purple bubble for as long as it’s live. When users join a Space as a listener, they can react to what they hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or DM the Space, or request to speak.

