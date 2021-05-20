Showmax Pro Subscribers can Now Stream The UEFA Euro 2020

Showmax has announced that Pro subscribers will be able to stream every match of the UEFA Euro 2020, which runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021. Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

“We know that Africa is football mad, and we’re thrilled that more people will be able to stream the matches on the go or at home,” says MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle.

SuperSport CEO, Marc Jury says, “Being able to offer this high-class tournament to sport fans on the Showmax streaming platform is an exciting addition to the many SuperSport platforms that offer viewers top-tier sport.”

Other live sport available on Showmax Pro includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.

Showmax has revealed that African mobile subscribers could pay up to 20% less each month.

“We believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices,” says MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle.

“We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more of our subscribers enjoying our proudly African stories”.

Here’s a quick look at how the mobile plans will now be priced

Showmax Showmax Mobile WAS Showmax Mobile NOW Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile South Africa R99 R49 R39 R449 R225 Kenya KSh 790 KSh 380 KSh 300 KSh 2100 KSh 1050 Nigeria NGN 2900 NGN 1450 NGN 1200 NGN 6300 NGN 3200 Ghana GHC 45.99 GHC 22.99 GHC 16.99 GHC 119.99 GHC 59.99 Uganda UGX 30 300 UGX 15 200 UGX 11 499 UGX 67 200 UGX 33 600 Rest of Africa USD 7.99 USD 3.99 USD 2.99 USD 17.99 USD 8.99

Edited by Jenna Delport