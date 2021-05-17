mLab Announces the 20 participants Set to Take on the AgritourZA Limpopo Innovation Platform

mLab has joined forces with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to launch the AgritourZA Limpopo Innovation Platform.

This initiative is expected to provide a space for 20 local pioneers to showcase their startups, attract investment and foster a community of innovation. These participants — who were announced by mLab on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, include;

Nosetsa Drone Eye Technology Cracking Star technologies. Pedology Smart Sensor IncHub Polokwane (Pty)Ltd Farmers Assistant Farmru Abiri Innovations Riverside Tech solutions The Golden Pathway Investments Dibjalo Solutions CODECS Innovationists Agri-tech Easy Farming PhathuR Holdings Mangau Animal Feeds Software Fanatics Mudumela Tshilimandila industries ML Data Systems Cc

The AgritourZA Limpopo Innovation Platform will push these teams of talented innovators, researchers, technologists, entrepreneurs and designers to form a sustainable, tech-centred agriculture and tourism ecosystem in Limpopo, South Africa.

Top-performing participants will become finalists in the AgriTourZA Startup Accelerator Programme and have the opportunity to see their visions become real-world solutions that benefit their communities.

Four of the twenty finalists will then be selected to receive early-stage capital and support in the amount of R125 000 each. They will also be equipped with the technical, business and soft skills to see their ideas manifest from mind to market while also receiving close mentoring from mLab to further develop, realise and implement their solutions.

“No one is better positioned to solve the region’s unique challenges and seize its opportunities than its local youth,” says Palesa Antony, mLab provincial coordinator. “Not only do they have unique insight into the environment, but they have the drive and motivation to see their province benefit from technology-lead prosperity.”

mLab, DSI and CSIR intend to use this project to engage the community, build relationships and encourage networking — ultimately unlock the potential of mobile AgriTech and TravelTech in the Limpopo Province.

Creating Employment for 6 African Developers

6 highly-skilled mLab Limpopo Academy alumnus has also been selected to help develop the Minimum Viable Products (MVP), a digital solution for Agri-tech and travel-Tech for all startups with the aim of demonstrating its market viability and potential to solve socio-economic challenges. Namely; Letsoalo Antonia, Kgotso Moyahabo Matotoka, Mokgadi Ngoasheng, Kenneth Ranthutje Chuenyana, Lethabo Lekoloane, Moloto Jansen Malema. They will be led by an African Female Scrum Master.

Staff writer