Liquid Telecom Launches New Identity in Kenya

Liquid Telecom has unveiled its new identity as Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya. As part of the rebrand, the pan-African technology group also revealed its plan to go from being a telecommunications and digital services provider to a full one-stop-shop technology.

Over the last two decades, Liquid has established itself as a leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider with an extensive network spanning over 73,000 KM. This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation’s expansion of its Cloud business, Cyber Security services, and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

This also furthers the Group’s aim of accelerating growth by providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across the continent. This strategic rebrand reflects Liquid’s new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally irrespective of the time or location.

“Through a five-year development plan under the Big Four Agenda, the government has been working towards transforming the country to ensure that all citizens have access to a high quality of life,” says Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies East Africa.

“Our recent award at East Africa Com recognises our contribution towards ensuring food security through the use of our IoT network, reiterating our capabilities as a digital service provider for businesses in the public and private sector. This rebrand is our reaffirmation to all our customers that we are a one-stop-shop technology company bringing African Intelligence to Kenya.”

With the future of network security-driven from the Cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business’s data throughout its lifecycle.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya has been providing digital services to customers in addition to Digital Infrastructure to access to our extensive and reliable fibre connectivity and Data Centres,” adds Ben Roberts, Group CTO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“This rebrand will allow us to further create recognition with local businesses that we provide digital solutions in addition to the usual connectivity services, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation, which is key in today’s hybrid workspace. We are very proud as Liquid Kenya to share this bold statement that we are a technology company accelerating the Digital Economy by providing African solutions to African challenges.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter