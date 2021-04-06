Yahoo Answers is officially being shut down after almost sixteen years of helping people around the world connect and share information.

According to the platform’s website, it will be available in read-only mode from 20 April 2021 and officially shut down on 4 May 2021.

A statement sent to active Yahoo Answers users reveals how Answers, once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, has become “less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.”

“We launched Yahoo Answers sixteen years ago to help people around the world connect and share information. With you and millions of other users, we built the best place on the web to ask and answer questions on a variety of topics, creating a community of global knowledge sharing. While we could not have been prouder of what we accomplished together, we are reaching out today to let you know that we have decided to shut down Yahoo Answers on May 4th, 2021.”

“To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

The statement goes on to say that uses can download a copy of the questions and answers they have posted by signing into their Privacy Dashboard and requesting a download – this functionality will be available until 30 June 2021 after which the data will be securely deleted and no longer available.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter