Over 80% of Businesses Expect to Work Remotely, According to Research

One year after the global remote work revolution, the shift to work from home (WFH) and work from anywhere (WFA) is already resulting in profound effects on businesses’ digital transformation as well as data security concerns.

According to Lenovo’s new Future of Work and Digital Transformation study, a vast majority of businesses (83%) expect to work remote at least half the time, whereas 60% of employees not only agree but are happy to do so.

Most employees (83%) want a hybrid work model post-COVID, which businesses say are more than happy to accommodate because they know it’s a way to drive employee engagement and attract new talent.

Enabling remote work has meant a change in digital adoption, with increased usage of personal devices for work; wider adoption of collaboration cloud and software; and a heightened focus on data security among IT functions across businesses of all sizes.

The study also shows that trusted technology providers will need to play a key role in developing future digital strategies, while Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is gaining traction among larger businesses to make it easier to provide employees with up-to-date technology devices and as a way to free up precious resources for more strategic priorities.

“Over the past year, businesses and employees alike have gained a deep understanding of both the challenges and benefits of remote working practices,” says Shashank Sharma, Executive Director and General Manager of Lenovo META.

“As organizations, the world over seek to adopt hybrid working models, today’s IT departments must grapple the domains of data security and compliance more than ever. Businesses need reliable technology partners to fully manage their hardware, software and services to maximize value, boost security, and ultimately empower employees to work from anywhere.”

