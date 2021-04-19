Facebook is said to be working on a series of audio tools for users, reports Recode. A spokesperson from the social media company says that “we’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years, and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people”.
According to the Vox publication, Facebook’s audio plans include:
- An audio-only version of Rooms, a videoconferencing product it launched a year ago, when the pandemic spurred massive adoption of Zoom.
- A Clubhouse-like product that will let groups of people listen to and interact with speakers on a virtual “stage.”
- A product that will let Facebook users record brief voice messages and post them in their newsfeeds, like they currently can do with text, pictures, and videos.
- A podcast discovery product that will be connected with Spotify, which has invested heavily in podcasting over the last couple years. It’s unclear to me if Facebook intends to do more beyond flagging podcasts for its users and sending them to Spotify. (Worth noting: Spotify and Facebook first linked up 10 years ago, when Facebook was pushing the idea of “frictionless sharing,” which was supposed to mean that your Facebook friends could see what you were reading, or listening to, or watching. That fizzled out pretty fast.)
Facebook Unveils Instagram Lite for Android
Facebook has launched Instagram Lite for Android. This app has been designed for users living in rural and remote communities who want a high-quality Instagram experience using minimal data.
Instagram Lite has been made available in more than 170 countries around the world – but will be especially useful in regions that do not possess the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed for swift delivery of the data-rich videos and images found on Instagram.
The app requires only 2 MB to download on Android — considerably less than the full-size version, which was closer to 30 MB — but retains the key features that people using entry-level devices want.
