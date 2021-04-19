Facebook is said to be working on a series of audio tools for users, reports Recode. A spokesperson from the social media company says that “we’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years, and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people”.

According to the Vox publication, Facebook’s audio plans include:

Facebook has launched Instagram Lite for Android. This app has been designed for users living in rural and remote communities who want a high-quality Instagram experience using minimal data.

Instagram Lite has been made available in more than 170 countries around the world – but will be especially useful in regions that do not possess the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed for swift delivery of the data-rich videos and images found on Instagram.

The app requires only 2 MB to download on Android — considerably less than the full-size version, which was closer to 30 MB — but retains the key features that people using entry-level devices want.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter