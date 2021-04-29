MTN Ghana Promises $149 Million in Infrastructure Expansion

MTN Ghana has revealed its results for the quarter ended 31 March. The telco’s subscriber

base grew by 0.6 million to 25.0 million, as it improved its network and customer

experience.

Continued demand for data and increased adoption of more digital payment services supported the active data subscribers’ growth of 0.4 million to reach 11.2 million and MoMo users growth of 0.1 million to reach 10.7 million.

Most notably, MTN Ghana revealed that it would spend around $149 million in total CAPEX in the year to meet the heightened need for reliable and resilient voice, data and digital services.

“We remain in line with our medium-term target to improve our margins and prudently manage our costs. EBITDA grew by 24.6%, with a corresponding margin expansion of 1.2 percentage points to 54.6%. The improvement in our margin was achieved through strong top-line growth and diligent execution of our expense efficiency initiatives, underpinned by continued digital distribution efficiencies,” notes the telco.

“We remain focused on engaging the regulator and other key stakeholders on the regulator’s declaration of MTN Ghana as an SMP. It is our firm belief that the outcome of these engagements will help develop the industry to the benefit of all stakeholders.”

MTN Group has reportedly made a bid for an Ethiopian telecommunications licence alongside Vodacom Group and Safaricom. Finance ministry adviser, Brook Taye says that the consortium of bids is led by Safaricom. “We always wanted quality providers and this is what we have received,” adds Taye. “These are two African giants — the Safaricom-led consortium and MTN — either one or two of the operators will get a licence in Ethiopia.” Kenya’s geographical proximity to Ethiopia is expected to be one reason why Safaricom leads the consortium.

