Human Insights Company UserTesting Appoints CFO

UserTesting has announced the appointment of Jon Pexton as its Chief Financial Officer. Pexton is said to bring a strong financial background at both private and public companies and his leadership experience will serve as a strong asset in helping UserTesting continue its global growth.

“The UserTesting Human Insight Platform is well-positioned to help companies better understand, empathize and improve their customer’s experience. It is a timely solution as many aspects of life are changing quickly, and becoming more digital. Delivering great experiences is critical for success and differentiation,” says Pexton. “I’m excited to join the leadership team at this pivotal time and help the company continue its global expansion and leadership in this category.”

Prior to joining UserTesting, Pexton was CFO of Workfront, a SaaS-based enterprise work management platform that was acquired by Adobe. Before Workfront, Pexton served as CFO of two financial technology companies and in leadership positions at CallidusCloud, Vitria Technology and Remedy Software. With more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, Pexton started his career at Ernst & Young and has led finance teams for all stages of companies.

“We are at an exciting time here at UserTesting, and Jon’s outstanding background in helping high growth technology companies scale and operate at a higher level is an ideal match for our current growth trajectory,” says Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “More importantly, Jon is an outstanding leader, and he is a great fit for our executive team as we move into our next phase of growth.”

