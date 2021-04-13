Ericsson and Unitel Partner to Expand Telco Network in Angola

Unitel Angola and Ericsson have signed a three-year agreement for the supply of Radio System solutions as well as core solutions and related services.

The Radio & 5G ready core expansions are expected to enable Unitel to meet increasing data demands of customers in the Angolan market. The agreement sees the expansion of Ericsson’s Packet Core and User Data Consolidation network and readiness for 5G non-standalone services.

Unitel’s Business Support Systems (BSS) will be upgraded and enhanced to enable catalogue-driven charging across its services and prepare itself for the introduction of innovative Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) 5G products and services. Using these solutions, Unitel’s network performance will improve to meet growing end-user expectations.

Meanwhile, expansions on virtual Mobile Switching Centre (MSC) and Ericsson Media Gateway for Mobile Networks (M-MGw) are included for improving voice services, while, Ericsson Network Manager (ENM) will ensure better performance and faster time-to-market for new services.

“We are committed to providing the residents and businesses in Angola with the best telecommunication services,” says Amílcar Safeca, Administrator and Chief Technical Officer at Unitel Angola.

“Our strategic goal is to stay at the forefront of customer experience and Ericsson is an excellent partner to address these requirements. This frame agreement will allow us to differentiate more our end-user offering and benefit from Ericsson’s latest products and solutions.”

Nora Wahby, VP and Head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco, says, “Africa is witnessing a digital transformation fueled by innovation of telecom services and solutions and the high demand for smart devices. This transformation requires networks that can provide superior performance to cater for the data explosion.”

“Our collaboration with Unitel will pave the way to support and meet the ambitions of delivering the best-performing networks that can provide superior customer experience for Unitel Angola’s subscribers.”

