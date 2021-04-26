Acer Introduces New Chromebook 311 Features

Acer has unveiled a range of new features for the Chromebook 311.

The ultraportable Acer Chromebook 311 is designed for classes, projects, and everyday activities. Weighing in at only 1kg, the Chromebook combines extreme portability with an ARM Octa-Core processor – ensuring it has enough power for up to 15 hours of use throughout the day.

The device offers complete connectivity with a fully functional USB-C port, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 to easily connect to multiple devices at the same time. The laptop has an integrated 720p HDR wide-view webcam for crystal clear video calls in Google Meet.

With all the advantages offered by Chrome OS such as quicker boot times, an easy-to-use interface, built-in malware protection and access to millions of Android apps on Google Play or to the Chrome Web Store it’s easy to stay productive.

Acer Chromebook 311 key specifications

Operating System – Chrome OS

Processor – Intel Celeron Dual-core N4000 1.10 GHz

Display & Graphics – Intel UHD Graphics 600 Screen Size – 29.5 cm (11.6″) Display Screen Type – LCD Display Screen Technology – In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology Screen Mode – HD Backlight Technology – LED Screen Resolution – 1366 x 768

Memory – Standard Memory 4 GB

Optical Drive Type – No Flash Memory Capacity – 32 GB

Network & Communication – Wireless LAN Standard Bluetooth Standard – Bluetooth 5.0 Height – 18.15 mm Width – 296 mm Depth – 199 mm Weight (Approximate) – 1.10 kg Colour – Pure Silver

Pricing & Availability

The Acer Chromebook 311 will be available in South Africa in July starting at R5999.

Edited by Jenna Delport