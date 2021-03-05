Telkom Rolls Out New Uncapped Fibre Deals

Telkom has announced that not only will double the speed of its fibre lines, it is also set to introduce new high-speed fibre packages for existing and new customers as well as price changes.

From 5 March 2021, new customers can experience 25/5Mbps Uncapped fibre from R399 and 50Mbps at R699, while existing Telkom internet fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers get a free speed upgrade, in some Instances 2.5x times more the speed, to the new speed portfolio with no price increases while others get a price decrease.

New FTTH Home Unlimited Bundles prices have been updated as below:

10/5Mbps moves to 25/5Mbps @ R399

10/10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps) @ R449

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R699

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R899

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1169

Customers on 200Mbps will get a discount on their bundle since they cannot have their speed bumped up and will now only pay R1169 instead of R1399.

Meanwhile, updated FTTH Home Unlimited Premium Bundles prices will be as follows:

10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps (2.5 time more in speed) @ R699

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R849

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R1199

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1399

Customers on 200Mbps will get a discount on their bundle since they cannot have their speed bumped up and will now only pay R1399 instead of R1599. The price changes will be effected during the month of March.

Telkom has also extended the promotional offers on DSL Unlimited Home Lite (Pure Connect) Bundles with entry speed starting from up to 5Mbps from R199 for the first 6 months, thereafter R329 for the remainder of the contract term.

Customers already on these offers will also benefit from the promotional prices:

10Mbps from R299 for the first 6 months, thereafter R599

20Mbps from R399 for the first 6 months, thereafter R699

40Mbps from R499 for the first 6 months, thereafter R899

“Our mission is to make highspeed broadband accessible; and now more than ever, our customers need to be connected at home with reliable internet that delivers on speed at reasonable prices,” says Steven White, Executive: Product Development & Management at Telkom.

“We started migrating our customers from legacy copper infrastructure a couple of months ago and as we innovate and improve our offering to bring our customers next-generation technology, fibre will become a part of our strategy to improve customers’ connectivity experience.”

Router and Installation included in the bundles upon signing up a contract.

