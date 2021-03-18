Samsung Introduces the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 smartphones. The devices set the bar high for camera quality, water-resistance and long-lasting batteries.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” says Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung. “The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

The smartphones sport Samsung’s AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, making the scrolling experience even smoother.

The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72’s Key Specifications

Specifications Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G 5G Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB /6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD 128GB / 256GB, microSD 128GB / 256GB, microSD Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Network LTE 5G LTE Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter