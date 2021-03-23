New MVNO Launches in South Africa

Shoprite has launched k’nect mobile – its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This offering – which piggybacks off the mobile network infrastructure of Cell C – is expected to offer competitive rates and several other rewards to customers.

k’nect mobile’s airtime, data bundles and rewards only expire after 60 days, rather than the more common 30-day expiry. Call and data rates are as follows:

50c per minute all day k’nect to k’nect calls

99c per minute all day calls to other networks

15c per megabyte for any size data bundle, up to 1GB

k’nect mobile also offers the following Xtra rewards:

10% free on recharge

10% Xtra for Xtra Savings cardholders

5% Xtra when recharging via Money Market Account

Double airtime rewards on Xtra Savings airtime deals

Other rewards include early access to Computicket events and tickets, and 100MB free for three months (six months for Xtra Savings members), subject to in-store RICA and activation.

Importantly, customers using a k’nect mobile SIM card will also benefit from zero-rated data on selected Shoprite and Checkers websites and apps, including the Money Market Account, Computicket website and the Group’s jobs portal – all without incurring any data charges.

“k’nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers,” says Jean Olivier, Gm of Financial Services. “We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy to understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible rewards.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter