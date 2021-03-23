Huawei Mate40 Pro to Launch in South Africa

Huawei is set to launch its newest flagship smartphone – the Huawei Mate40 Pro – in South Africa on 1 April 2021.

The device is expected to combine innovative features and striking design elements that elevate the user experience. It also has a strong focus on 5G performance, trendsetting design ethos and smartphone videography.

The Huawei Mate40 Pro continues with its smartphone design trend thanks to its iconic Space Ring design with its unique colourways of Mystic Silver and Black. This is then complemented upfront with the ultra-curved Huawei Horizon Display, which curves at 88 degrees, allowing for a completely borderless and futuristic viewing experience.

By curving the display to this extent, Huawei also gives users the option to use the volume rockers either with the physical buttons or virtual ones that can be customised.

The Mate40 Pro features the 5nm Kirin 9000 flagship SoC (System on chip), the industry’s most advanced and transistor-dense SoC to date. It is powerful, power-efficient and high speed.

The Kirin 9000 is steeped in Huawei’s leading innovations. It adopts a three-level power efficiency architecture, with one big core, three middle cores, and four small cores. The clock frequencies of the cores are as fast as 3.13GHz.

The Kirin 9000 includes a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU, the most powerful GPU yet in a Huawei mobile SoC, which means it can run games at higher framerates and provide better picture quality to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

The Huawei Mate40 Pro is equipped with HMS for a smarter, richer, more convenient and secure smartphone experience. It is also preinstalled with the Huawei AppGallery and the Petal Search widget, which acts as a gateway to over a million local apps.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter