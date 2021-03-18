Google Launches Live Caption Feature for Chrome Users

Google has rolled out its Live Caption feature for Chrome browser users. The feature was initially only available on the Pixel 2 and then to selected Android devices. But now, XDA has revealed that the feature is finally going live on the stable Chrome 89.

Live Caption provides users with real-time captions for audio – like videos, podcasts, phone calls, video calls, and audio messages – even content they record themselves. All captions are processed locally, never stored, and never leave the device.

To enable Live Captions, Chrome 89 users should go to Settings > Advanced > Accessibility – users may also need to download speech recognition files.

“For now, it only detects and transcribes English-language audio, but hopefully, support for more languages will be added over time. A toggle for Live Caption will show up in the Chrome toolbar, allowing you to quickly turn on/off the feature without having to dig deep into the Settings.”

Google Chrome Update expected to make Tabs Load 10% Faster

Google has revealed that it would be introducing a number of improvements to Chrome, “including tabs that load faster and new features that let users organize and find them easily.”

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” says Google in an official blog post.

“And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome. However you get things done, we want Chrome to help you be more productive.”

Here’s a closer look at Google Chrome’s improvements:

Users can expect tabs to load 10 per cent faster

Chrome users can group tabs and then collapse them

Improved touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode will allow users to make use of a new touchscreen interface

Users can quickly switch to an already-open tab by typing a page title into the address bar

Improved Chrome PDF functions that will allow users to fill out PDF forms and save them directly

Easier URL sharing will allow users to quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome to other devices, and send links through other apps

